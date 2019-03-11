Buthelezi: Zuma's ANC bribed kaMagwaza-Msibi to create NFP

During a wide-ranging interview with EWN, IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi speaks about the betrayal he felt when Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi formed the NFP in 2011.

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi says that the African National Congress (ANC), during the tenure of former President Jacob Zuma, bribed his then chairperson Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to create what is now known as the National Freedom Party.

The leader of the fourth biggest party has also slammed speculation that the IFP won’t survive post his leadership.

Buthelezi cannot hide his emotions when speaking about the NFP and counts the formation of the party in 2011 as one of the blistering attacks launched against his party by the ANC.

"The ANC led by Mr Zuma gave money to our chair Ms Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to form anotehr party and split the IFP. It was a big crisis, but we survived, we're still here."

When asked about if he worries about the future of the IFP, Buthelezi says he has no reason to be.

"All sorts of things were done to destroy Inkatha - kill the leaders of the IFP - but we're still here."

During the IFP’s manifesto launch in Chatsworth on Sunday, Buthelezi announced the man touted to be his replacement, Velenkosini Hlabisa, as the party’s premier candidate in KwaZulu-Natal.

