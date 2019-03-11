ANC MP Nyami Booi found guilty of breaching Parly ethics code
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) MP Nyami Booi has been found guilty of breaching Parliament’s Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests.
This follows an almost two-year investigation by Parliament’s ethics committee after a Democratic Alliance (DA) complaint alleged that Booi was appointed as a consultant by a coal company.
The ethics committee has recommended that Booi be reprimanded in the National Assembly and be slapped with a fine equal to 45 days’ salary.
DA MP James Lorimer had complained that Booi did not comply with item 7.1 of the code of ethics when he undertook remunerative work outside of Parliament.
Lorimer had provided a copy of an agreement entered between the company called Lurco Coal and Booi.
In terms of the agreement, Booi would act as a consultant for Lurco on a non-exclusive basis, advising on stakeholder relationship management on an ad hoc basis, receiving a monthly sum of R60,000.
The complainant also alleged that Lurco entered into contracts with Eskom.
While Booi could not be reached for comment, he did express regret to the ethics committee and stated that it was an oversight that he did not disclose the information.
Booi has undertaken to rectify the non-disclosure with immediate effect.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
