Algeria judges refuse to oversee vote if Bouteflika participates - statement
Thousands from all social classes have been demonstrating unrelentingly for three weeks against Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to stand in April’s election.
ALGIERS - More than 1,000 Algerian judges said they would refuse to oversee the country’s election next month if President Abdelaziz Bouteflika contests it, in one of the biggest blows to the ailing leader since protests started more than two weeks ago.
In a statement, the judges added that they were forming a new association. Bouteflika returned to Algeria on Sunday after undergoing medical treatment in Swizterland.
Tens of thousands from all social classes have been demonstrating unrelentingly for three weeks against his decision to stand in April’s election, rejecting a stale political system dominated by veterans of an independence war against France that ended in 1962.
The protesters have rejected his offer to limit his term if he wins the vote.
In the clearest indication yet that the generals sympathise with protesters, the chief of staff said the military and the people had a united vision of the future, state TV reported. Lieutenant General Gaed Salah did not mention the unrest.
Hours before Bouteflika’s arrival, his ruling FLN party urged all sides to work together to end the crisis and promote national reconciliation, Ennahar TV said.
The 82-year-old president has rarely been seen in public since a stroke in 2013. Last April, he appeared in Algiers in a wheelchair.
Popular in Africa
-
SAA offers support to Ethiopian Airlines after deadly crash
-
Ethiopian Airlines, China ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleets after crash
-
Search for bodies, clues after Ethiopian Airlines Boeing crash
-
Crashed Ethiopian Airlines black box recovered: state media
-
Ethiopian Airlines plane crash: ‘Pilot reported difficulties, asked to return’
-
Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes with 157 people onboard
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.