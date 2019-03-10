‘We spoiled the party’ - Mbappe agonises over Man United defeat
However, the 20-year-old allayed any fears among PSG fans that his immediate future could lie elsewhere in the wake of the club’s latest European failure.
PARIS - Kylian Mbappe said he was left “stunned” by Paris Saint-Germain’s gut-wrenching exit from the Champions League in midweek as Manchester United pulled off an improbable comeback in the last 16.
Marcus Rashford’s 94th-minute penalty at the Parc des Princes gave United a 3-1 win in France to send the English club through on away goals after becoming the first team in the competition’s history to overturn a 2-0 home defeat.
“I’m stunned. I haven’t been able to sleep,” Mbappe told TF1 in an interview. “It’s difficult, we’d worked so hard to get to this point and we’re disappointed. We’re going to try and pick ourselves back up.”
PSG’s game at Nantes this weekend was postponed although they remain well clear of second-placed Lille and all but assured a sixth Ligue 1 title in seven seasons.
Thomas Tuchel’s men are also through to the last four of the French Cup, but Mbappe admitted it was hard to look ahead to rest of the season with the pain of Wednesday’s defeat still raw.
“Honestly, it’s hard to give it too much thought because the Champions League was our goal. The stadium was full for a magnificent occasion, we spoiled the party. We didn’t want to ruin it but in the end, we did.”
However, the 20-year-old allayed any fears among PSG fans that his immediate future could lie elsewhere in the wake of the club’s latest European failure.
“I think I will be here, that’s guaranteed even,” he said.
“With this elimination and all the problems, it’s going to create, there’s no point in my personal situation being added to it. So there, that’s clear and precise.”
Popular in Sport
-
Results for CT Cycle tour: Sam Gaze, Cherise Willeit 2019 winners
-
Cyclist dies after collapsing during 2019 CT Cycle Tour
-
Unbeaten South Africa, England reach quarters of Rugby Sevens
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
-
Sundown ease into CAF knockout stage
-
Smith & Warner will return stronger from bans, says Shane Warne
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.