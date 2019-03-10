Two killed, three seriously injured in Lanseria head-on collision
Paramedics found a towing caravan and another vehicle severely damaged.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died, and three others injured after a head-on collision in Lanseria.
It’s understood the accident occurred on Sunday morning.
Paramedics found a towing caravan and another vehicle severely damaged.
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said: “The two occupants were declared dead on the scene, three others had to be freed by the fire department from the wreckages. One had to be airlifted to a hospital by a medical helicopter, while the other two were rushed by an ambulance to a hospital. All three had sustained serious injuries. The exact circumstances surrounding this collision is not yet known.”
At the same time, three people have been shot and killed and another person injured in Pietermaritzburg.
Paramedics say the men were watching a soccer match on Saturday night when an unknown gunman stormed into the house and opened fire.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: “Two of the victims were declared dead on the scene, the other patient was found in a critical condition and was treated on the scene by advanced life support paramedic team before being transported by an ambulance to a hospital for further treatment. Circumstances surrounding this incident will be investigated by authorities who were on the scene.”
