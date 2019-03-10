Sundown ease into CAF knockout stage
Sundowns eased through the second-half, content to retain the big lead and knowing that maximum points would guarantee a top-two finish in Group A and a quarter-finals place.
CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns became the second qualifiers for the CAF Champions League quarter-final after beating Nigerian side Lobi Stars 3-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Right back Thapelo Morena scored in the second minute of the match.
Thereafter, Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe netted close to half-time, leaving the former champions with a three-goal half-time advantage.
Sundowns eased through the second-half, content to retain the big lead and knowing that maximum points would guarantee a top-two finish in Group A and a quarter-finals place.
Sundowns have 10 points going into the final series of mini-league matches, Wydad and ASEC seven each and Lobi four.
Should Wydad beat Sundowns in Morocco and ASEC defeat Lobi in Nigeria, there will be a three-way tie on 10 points, but the South Africans are sure of a top-two finish on head-to-head records.
Popular in Sport
-
Results for CT Cycle tour: Sam Gaze, Cherise Willeit 2019 winners
-
Unbeaten South Africa, England reach quarters of Rugby Sevens
-
Ready, steady… cycle! All systems go for 2019 CT Cycle Tour
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
-
Cape Town Cycle Tour road closures
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.