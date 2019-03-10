Sundown ease into CAF knockout stage

Sundowns eased through the second-half, content to retain the big lead and knowing that maximum points would guarantee a top-two finish in Group A and a quarter-finals place.

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns became the second qualifiers for the CAF Champions League quarter-final after beating Nigerian side Lobi Stars 3-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Right back Thapelo Morena scored in the second minute of the match.

Thereafter, Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe netted close to half-time, leaving the former champions with a three-goal half-time advantage.

Sundowns have 10 points going into the final series of mini-league matches, Wydad and ASEC seven each and Lobi four.

Should Wydad beat Sundowns in Morocco and ASEC defeat Lobi in Nigeria, there will be a three-way tie on 10 points, but the South Africans are sure of a top-two finish on head-to-head records.