‘Struggling’ Justin Bieber asks fans to pray for him

It was recently claimed the 25-year-old singer - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - is undergoing counselling to help him ‘figure out his next chapter’.

LONDON - Justin Bieber has asked his fans to pray for him because he is “struggling”.

The What Do You Mean? singer insists he isn’t too “worried” about his mental health as he always “bounces back” but has asked fans to pray for him.

He wrote on Instagram: “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys.

“Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird...

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.

“God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.(sic)”

It was recently claimed the 25-year-old singer - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - is undergoing counselling to help him “figure out his next chapter”.

An insider shared: “His emotions are raw, but he knows that his counselling - however painful - is what he needs as he moves forward with his life. He’s feeling very positive that he’s uncovering some root issues, and everyone is optimistic that this will help him figure out his next chapter. He’s going to be a dad someday, and he knows that could happen sooner rather than later. [He wants to be sure] that he’s got his act together.”

Bieber had previously opened up about how becoming so famous at such a young age had a negative effect on his mental health.

He shared: “I started really feeling myself too much. ‘People love me, I’m the s**t,’ that’s honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside ... I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed.”