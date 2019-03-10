SSA probe report: Zuma used intel services to target Ramaphosa
The State Security Agency targeted Cyril Ramaphosa in the run-up to his becoming head of the ruling African National Congress in 2017, and then president, it said.
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma used the country’s intelligence services for his own political and personal interests, most notably against his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, a government report charges.
Published on Saturday on Ramaphosa’s initiative, the report of about 100 pages details “serious breaches of the Constitution, policy, law, regulations and directives” by Zuma during his nearly nine years in office.
The State Security Agency (SSA) targeted Ramaphosa in the run-up to his becoming head of the ruling African National Congress in 2017, and then president, it said.
Zuma stepped down in early 2018 amid charges of massive corruption.
The agency was “able to infiltrate and penetrate the leadership structure” of the movement against Zuma, said the report, drawn up by a team under former minister Sydney Mufamadi said.
The SSA became a “cash cow” for many, both inside and outside the agency, it added.
Ramaphosa has promised to root out corruption and, in a strong statement on the report, condemned the way the intelligence services had been politicised.
“A key finding of the panel is that there has been political malpurposing and factionalisation of the intelligence community over the past decade or more that has resulted in an almost complete disregard for the Constitution, policy, legislation and other prescripts,” the president said.
A review should consider splitting the SSA in two to create a domestic and a foreign service, he added.
Popular in Politics
-
2019 elections: DA says will kick out ANC through coalition govt
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet
-
Ramaphosa misleading SA on nationalisation of banks, says FF+
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'
-
All systems go for IFP election manifesto launch
-
DA opens case against ANC after altercation involving Zille’s husband
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.