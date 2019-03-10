Search goes on for missing Karoo National Park lion

The lion escaped from the park near Beaufort West on 15 February.

CAPE TOWN - The Bidvest Protea Coin team has joined SanParks in searching for the lion which escaped from Karoo National Park.

The company says it has one of only two choppers in the country fitted with forward looking infrared or thermal imaging infrared cameras.

Bidvest team also has a tracker on board, who will assist the team on the ground.

SanPark’s Reynold Thakhuli says their team picked up the lion's spoor about 110km in a north-westerly direction from the park on Friday.

“The drone has technology that can sense the heat of an animal. We hope that will assist. We are quite grateful that Bidvest Protea Coin team has come in to assist.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)