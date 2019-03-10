Search goes on for missing Karoo National Park lion
The lion escaped from the park near Beaufort West on 15 February.
CAPE TOWN - The Bidvest Protea Coin team has joined SanParks in searching for the lion which escaped from Karoo National Park.
The lion escaped from the park near Beaufort West on 15 February.
The company says it has one of only two choppers in the country fitted with forward looking infrared or thermal imaging infrared cameras.
Bidvest team also has a tracker on board, who will assist the team on the ground.
SanPark’s Reynold Thakhuli says their team picked up the lion's spoor about 110km in a north-westerly direction from the park on Friday.
“The drone has technology that can sense the heat of an animal. We hope that will assist. We are quite grateful that Bidvest Protea Coin team has come in to assist.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Poor South African savers ruined by bank collapse
-
Ramaphosa misleading SA on nationalisation of banks, says FF+
-
Ready, steady… cycle! All systems go for 2019 CT Cycle Tour
-
2019 elections: DA says will kick out ANC through coalition govt
-
Five pupils arrested after assault at Benoni school
-
Pub defends bouncer who allegedly beat patron to death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.