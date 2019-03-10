-
Cyclist dies after collapsing during 2019 CT Cycle TourSport
-
Search for body of six-year-old drowning victim to resume on Monday
-
IFP launches 2019 election manifestoPolitics
-
ANC outlines plan for border control, undocumented immigrantsPolitics
-
May faces heavy defeat in parliament as Brexit crisis grips BritainWorld
-
Body of child washes up on Lesbos beachWorld
-
Poor South African savers ruined by bank collapseLocal
-
Adidas to pay equal bonuses for women’s World Cup winnersWorld
-
Bidvest team to assist Karoo National Park in search for missing lionBusiness
-
City Power system ‘stabilised’ following massive power outageBusiness
-
Transnet probes alleged misconduct of suspended executivesBusiness
-
Fishing industry warns of consequences if govt blunders rights allocationsBusiness
-
Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricksLocal
-
On The Couch: UWC's Lubelo Scott chats life in prison, Varsity Cup & moreSport
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'Local
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
Search for body of six-year-old drowning victim to resume on Monday
On Wednesday, six children, aged between six and eight years, were swept away while attempting to cross a river on their way home from school.
CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing six-year-old boy who drowned in the Freystata River at Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape resumes on Monday, 11 March.
On Wednesday, six children, aged between six and eight years, were swept away while attempting to cross a river on their way home from school.
Thus far, five bodies have been recovered but the search was called off on Saturday due to heavy rain in the area.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni says search and rescue teams were joined by the youngster’s family and the entire community.
“The search was called off on Saturday because it was raining hard and the water was getting torrent and murky. There are a lot of trees and stones under water that prohibits easy movement.”
