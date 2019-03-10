Search for body of six-year-old drowning victim to resume on Monday

On Wednesday, six children, aged between six and eight years, were swept away while attempting to cross a river on their way home from school.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing six-year-old boy who drowned in the Freystata River at Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape resumes on Monday, 11 March.

Thus far, five bodies have been recovered but the search was called off on Saturday due to heavy rain in the area.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni says search and rescue teams were joined by the youngster’s family and the entire community.

“The search was called off on Saturday because it was raining hard and the water was getting torrent and murky. There are a lot of trees and stones under water that prohibits easy movement.”