Ready, steady… cycle! All systems go for 2019 CT Cycle Tour
Earlier this week, the weather service predicted winds of 50km/h during the event.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Cycle Tour is under way in the Mother City.
• Cape Town Cycle Tour road closures
The iconic 109-kilometre race has 35,000 participants and includes 2,000 International riders.
This is the 41st edition of the biggest timed bicycle race in the world.
Two years ago, the event was cancelled due to strong winds.
Officials say they won’t hesitate to call off the race should wind speeds pose a serious risk to cyclists.
However, tour organiser David Bellairs says it’s all systems go.
“The Cycle Tour is 100% ready to go. It’s on the long route. It’s going to be fun. It may be windy, but the wind is behind you. You’ll have an absolute ‘jol’.”
#CTCycleTour2019 Women: The pace on the Smitswinkel climb is starting to tell and a few riders are starting to drop from the group. pic.twitter.com/HEc27lR0ZJ— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 10, 2019
MEN: @TeamDiData's @nich_dlamini showing some early cards. pic.twitter.com/BFIeXWpDj8— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 10, 2019
MEN: @MaxSulliCyclist having a dip, bunch not far behind pic.twitter.com/80SByP39H2— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 10, 2019
#CTCycleTour2019 Women: In Glenn Cairn @TeamdormakabaSA has come to the fore, @makemefaster is setting the pace with @amymacmtb on her wheel. pic.twitter.com/vnTCWIknk9— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 10, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
