Ramaphosa misleading SA on nationalisation of banks, says FF+
The party has accused Ramaphosa of lying, alleging that he told investors in Davos that the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) would not be nationalised to safeguard its independence.
JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom Front Plus has spoken out against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks on the nationalisation of banks.
The party has accused Ramaphosa of lying, alleging that he told investors in Davos that the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) would not be nationalised to safeguard its independence.
The party's comments come after Ramaphosa’s remarks in parliament on Thursday.
Responding to a question in the National Assembly, the president said the ANC had taken a clear resolution that the bank should be owned by the people of South Africa.
He says changing the ownership of the bank will not compromise its independence.
Anton Albert of the FF+ says Ramaphosa is misleading the country.
“The president told the World Economic Forum in Davos that the bank would remain independent and that there’s not nationalisation on the cards, now he’s saying something different. This is very bad for investment. People won’t invest in a country where the president speaks with a false tongue.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
All systems go for IFP election manifesto launch
-
Solly Msimanga defends DA’s call for tougher immigration laws
-
Maimane accuses ANC of not having plan to address issues facing SA
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet
-
DA says it 'will win Gauteng' in 2019 election
-
'Trust Us': IFP says not in the business of making empty promises
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.