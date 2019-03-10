Ramaphosa misleading SA on nationalisation of banks, says FF+

The party has accused Ramaphosa of lying, alleging that he told investors in Davos that the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) would not be nationalised to safeguard its independence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom Front Plus has spoken out against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks on the nationalisation of banks.

The party's comments come after Ramaphosa’s remarks in parliament on Thursday.

Responding to a question in the National Assembly, the president said the ANC had taken a clear resolution that the bank should be owned by the people of South Africa.

He says changing the ownership of the bank will not compromise its independence.

Anton Albert of the FF+ says Ramaphosa is misleading the country.

“The president told the World Economic Forum in Davos that the bank would remain independent and that there’s not nationalisation on the cards, now he’s saying something different. This is very bad for investment. People won’t invest in a country where the president speaks with a false tongue.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)