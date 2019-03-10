Popular Topics
Police arrest two people linked to robberies of Uber and Taxify drivers

Police say the perpetrators tried to rob an Uber taxi driver in Zone 5 Langa but were chased by residents who notified the police.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested and linked to various robberies of Uber and Taxify drivers in the Langa policing precinct.

Police say the perpetrators tried to rob an Uber taxi driver in Zone 5 Langa, but were chased by residents who notified the police.

Members then arrested a 23-year-old woman who is currently in police custody.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “During her interview, she informed the investigating officer she would identify their whereabouts. Thereafter, she mentioned seven addresses where the other suspects could possibly be hiding. The addresses were visited but no arrests were made.”

