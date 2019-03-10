Panel finds ‘outright abuse of power’ by officials at State Security Agency

The high-level panel was established in June last year to investigate the SSA during the years of president Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - A report by a panel looking into the State Security Agency (SSA) has listed a lumber of findings that show outright abuse of power at the state institution.

The high-level panel was established in June last year to investigate the SSA during the years of president Jacob Zuma.

Former state security ministers Siyabonga Cwele and David Mahlobo, as well as the agency's former head of special operations Thulani Dlomo, have been implicated.

The panel, headed by Sydney Mufamadi, has found that the SSA was used a cash cow for many inside and outside the agency.

This was aided by secrecy that prevented full accountability.

A report drafted by the panel lists a number of key findings including the growing contagion of the civilian intelligence community due to fighting within the ANC.

The report also notes that there was a marked shift in the SSA away from the prescripts of the Constitution.

The panel has recommended that the recommendations of Ramaphosa be implemented.

This includes dividing the SSA into foreign and domestic services and evening changing the name of the agency.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)