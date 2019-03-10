No survivors from crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight - report

The Ethiopian state broadcaster is reporting that the passengers were from 33 countries.

JOHANNESBURG - There are reportedly no survivors after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members on board.

The Ethiopian state broadcaster is reporting that the passengers were from 33 countries.

Authorities have been combing through the scene of the crash.

It's understood the plane was travelling from Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Abba, to the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

The government has released a statement conveying its condolences to the families of those killed.

Accident Bulletin no. 2

Issued on march 10, 2019 at 01:46 PM pic.twitter.com/KFKX6h2mxJ — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 10, 2019

More to follow.