More arrests likely in Benoni school assault - police

Five pupils were arrested on charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They have been since been released into the custody of their parents.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they expect to make more arrests in the case of a Benoni girl who was viciously attacked by a group of her high school peers.

The police’s Alex Mokete says they're hoping the investigation will reveal the identities of more culprits.

“They have appeared at the Benoni Magistrates Court. The investigation continues, and we expect to make more arrests.”

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared a video of the assault on Twitter.

Lesufi has issued a stern warning to the pupils following the incident at Crystal Park High School.

Lesufi's assertions come ahead of his visit to the school on Monday.

The MEC has wished the victim a speedy recovery. It's still unclear why the group of girls were attacking a fellow school mate.

The MEC’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, says the department will be decisive in dealing with the case.

“We don’t hesitate to take measures. These types of things we don’t want.”

The school made headlines last year after it emerged that the acting principal Barrel Mabhaya was still administering corporal punishment.

After the department conducted its investigations, he admitted to hitting pupils with a stick as punishment for them not being in class during school hours.

The department said it would be providing support to the victim and other pupils who were traumatised by the attack.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)