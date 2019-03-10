Manyi reiterates apology for 2010 comments about WC coloured people

In 2010, as the director-general of the Department of Labour, Mzwanele Manyi offended many people when he said there were too many coloured people in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Mzwanele ‘Jimmy’ Manyi has reiterated his apology for comments made about coloured people in the Western Cape.

Manyi’s party the African Transformation Movement (ATM) held a reconciliation session in Elsies River on Saturday.

Manyi made comments back in 2010.

Manyi said he met with Western Cape community leaders on Saturday and that it was important for him to apologize again.

In 2010, as the director-general of the Department of Labour, Manyi offended many people when he said there were too many coloured people in the Western Cape.

He said he explained the context in which the comments were made and claimed his utterances were distorted and racialised.

“I said coloured people must understand that they own the entire country not just the corner in the Western Cape. It was said to affirm and point out opportunities for coloured people.”

Manyi added his apology was well received at Saturday’s gathering.

“It’s important to acknowledge the hurt of the people and apologise for that hurt and explain to them what was happening.”

Manyi will also be visiting Crossroads on Sunday.