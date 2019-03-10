Lotto results: Saturday 9 March 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 9 March 2019, are as follows:

Lotto results: 20, 24, 32, 36, 48, 49 Bonus: 2

LottoPlus results: 2, 8, 14, 23, 35, 39 Bonus: 46

LottoPlus2 results: 11, 14, 15, 24, 50, 51 Bonus: 1

For more, visit the National Lottery website.