Lesufi weighs in on new school admission regulations

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has weighed in on the newly released school admission regulations.

The department says the guidelines will be gazetted soon and will expand the provinces feeder zones for schools to 30 kilometres as opposed to the previous 5 kilometres. The Constitutional Court ruled in favour of the Department of Education in 2016, after Lesufi took to the matter to court.

The ruling grants the MEC powers to determine the feeder zones of all schools in the province. Lesufi says the new regulations are not aimed discriminating against any pupils.

“The power to admit or not to admit a learner will now be administered by the head of department (HOD) rather than the school governing body. You would recall in the past there was a battle of interpretation between the HOD and school governing body.”

