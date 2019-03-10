Popular Topics
Lesufi praises new feeder zone regulations

Pupils are currently allowed to attend schools only in the area which they leave, but the regulation will do away with this.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the new regulations addressing admissions for schools will ensure all pupils have an equal opportunity to access quality education in the province.

On Sunday, Lesufi said the regulations, which will deal with feeder zones, will be gazetted and become law soon.

Pupils are currently allowed to attend schools only in the area which they leave, but the regulation will do away with this and allow parents to apply to the schools of their choice.

This is in accordance with a Constitutional Court judgement, made three years ago, which ruled the MEC can determine feeder zones for public schools in Gauteng.

Lesufi said this is a step in the right direction.

“We remain the first, or probably the only province, to have promulgated these admission regulations, that allows children to share our facilities equally, but also to get exclusive access to quality education easy.”

