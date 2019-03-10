Lesufi praises new feeder zone regulations

-
Cele applauds Crime Intelligence for decline in cash-in-transit heistsLocal
-
SA's Cherise Willeit wins Cape Town Cycle TourSport
-
Lesufi praises new feeder zone regulationsLocal
-
Two killed, three seriously injured in Lanseria head-on collisionLocal
-
Fired-up Modi guns for new term in India’s mega-electionWorld
-
IFP’s Buthelezi: ‘SA’s problems rooted, linked to corruption by ANC-led govt’Politics
Popular Topics
-
SA's Cherise Willeit wins Cape Town Cycle TourSport
-
Lesufi praises new feeder zone regulationsLocal
-
Two killed, three seriously injured in Lanseria head-on collisionLocal
-
IFP’s Buthelezi: ‘SA’s problems rooted, linked to corruption by ANC-led govt’Politics
-
Cyclist dies after collapsing during 2019 CT Cycle TourSport
-
Search for body of six-year-old drowning victim to resume on MondayLocal
Popular Topics
-
IFP launches 2019 election manifestoPolitics
-
ANC outlines plan for border control, undocumented immigrantsPolitics
-
SSA probe report: Zuma used intel services to target RamaphosaPolitics
-
2019 elections: DA says will kick out ANC through coalition govtPolitics
-
Ramaphosa misleading SA on nationalisation of banks, says FF+Politics
-
All systems go for IFP election manifesto launchPolitics
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Poor South African savers ruined by bank collapseLocal
-
Adidas to pay equal bonuses for women’s World Cup winnersWorld
-
Bidvest team to assist Karoo National Park in search for missing lionBusiness
-
City Power system ‘stabilised’ following massive power outageBusiness
-
Transnet probes alleged misconduct of suspended executivesBusiness
-
Fishing industry warns of consequences if govt blunders rights allocationsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez get engagedLifestyle
-
R. Kelly released from jailLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 9 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett ‘maintains his innocence’ after indictmentLifestyle
-
Louis Tomlinson opens up about his strained relationship with Zayn MalikLifestyle
-
Cele: ‘Police have 24 hours to arrest remaining suspects in Khwinana’s murder’Lifestyle
-
Iconic Barbie doll celebrates 60 years of evolutionLifestyle
-
R. Kelly’s accuser prepared to testify against him in courtLifestyle
-
Mel B gives ‘explosive’ interview about Stephen Belafonte divorceLifestyle
-
Firmino, Mane keep Liverpool in touch with Man CitySport
-
Cyclist dies after collapsing during 2019 CT Cycle TourSport
-
De Kock breaks century barrier to set Sri Lanka tough chaseSport
-
‘We spoiled the party’ - Mbappe agonises over Man United defeatSport
-
Smith & Warner will return stronger from bans, says Shane WarneSport
-
Sundown ease into CAF knockout stageSport
Popular Topics
-
Bheki Cele visits gang-ridden Lavender HillLocal
-
Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricksLocal
-
On The Couch: UWC's Lubelo Scott chats life in prison, Varsity Cup & moreSport
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'Local
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
Lesufi praises new feeder zone regulations
Pupils are currently allowed to attend schools only in the area which they leave, but the regulation will do away with this.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the new regulations addressing admissions for schools will ensure all pupils have an equal opportunity to access quality education in the province.
On Sunday, Lesufi said the regulations, which will deal with feeder zones, will be gazetted and become law soon.
Pupils are currently allowed to attend schools only in the area which they leave, but the regulation will do away with this and allow parents to apply to the schools of their choice.
This is in accordance with a Constitutional Court judgement, made three years ago, which ruled the MEC can determine feeder zones for public schools in Gauteng.
Lesufi said this is a step in the right direction.
“We remain the first, or probably the only province, to have promulgated these admission regulations, that allows children to share our facilities equally, but also to get exclusive access to quality education easy.”
Popular in Local
-
Cyclist dies after collapsing during 2019 CT Cycle Tour2 hours ago
-
ANC outlines plan for border control, undocumented immigrants3 hours ago
-
Results for CT Cycle tour: Sam Gaze, Cherise Willeit 2019 winners7 hours ago
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweetone day ago
-
IFP’s Buthelezi: ‘SA’s problems rooted, linked to corruption by ANC-led govt’one hour ago
-
SSA probe report: Zuma used intel services to target Ramaphosa4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.