IFP’s Buthelezi: ‘SA’s problems rooted, linked to corruption by ANC-led govt’
CHATSWORTH - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi says all the problems faced by South Africans are in one way or another rooted and linked to corruption by the African National Congress- (ANC) led government.
Buthelezi has been unveiling the party’s elections manifesto at the 22,000-seater Chatsworth stadium, south of Durban on Sunday afternoon.
He says corruption has become so institutionalised that dealing with an individual here and there is no longer sufficient.
#IFPManifesto President Mangosuthu Buthelezi has arrived to a stadium that erupted with cheers and jubilation as he made his way around the stadium greeting members and supporters. ZN pic.twitter.com/BSa82t3d0V— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2019
The theme for the fourth largest opposition party in South Africa is “Trust Us”.
Buthelezi says unlike other political parties, his party places values ahead of politics.
“The system of government is not working in this country. If it was working we wouldn’t have settled, for nine years, for a failing leadership... to the point where the state became captured.”
Buthelezi says South Africans have been waiting for change for 25 years and this still hasn’t happened yet.
“South Africa deserves more than crisis management we deserve leadership that takes us from where we are now to where we ought to be.”
Thousands of IFP supporters are continuing to brave the gloomy and rainy weather as Buthelezi outlines his plans to make South Africa better.
