Five pupils arrested after assault at Benoni school

This comes after a group of girls were captured in a video slapping and kicking a fellow pupil.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Benoni say they have arrested five pupils from the Crystal Park High School on charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Authorities say it’s still unclear what dispute was about.

Police’s Alex Mokete says the mother of the victim laid a complaint.

“We’re not sure how many people hit the victim. So far, five people have been arrested.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)