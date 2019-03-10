Popular Topics
Results for CT Cycle tour: Sam Gaze, Cherise Willeit 2019 winners

The winners of the 41st edition of the biggest timed bicycle race in the world are Sam Gaze and Cherise Willeit.

47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – New Zealand mountain biker Sam Gaze has won the 2019 Cape Town Cycle Tour in a time of 02:39:42.

He closely followed by Jason Oosthuizen and Clint Hendricks who took second and third place, respectively.

In the women’s race, Cherise Willeit came in first place. Kim Le Court and Tiffany Keep achieved second and third place, respectively.

The iconic 109-kilometre race has 35,000 participants and includes 2,000 international riders.

