Results for CT Cycle tour: Sam Gaze, Cherise Willeit 2019 winners

The winners of the 41st edition of the biggest timed bicycle race in the world are Sam Gaze and Cherise Willeit.

CAPE TOWN – New Zealand mountain biker Sam Gaze has won the 2019 Cape Town Cycle Tour in a time of 02:39:42.

#CTCycleTour JUST IN: New Zealand mountain biker Sam Gaze wins the men's @CTCycleTour - Gaze took the spring finish quite comfortably in the end. pic.twitter.com/1RzQEL9GyF — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 10, 2019

He closely followed by Jason Oosthuizen and Clint Hendricks who took second and third place, respectively.

In the women’s race, Cherise Willeit came in first place. Kim Le Court and Tiffany Keep achieved second and third place, respectively.

#CTCycleTour2019 JUST IN: Cherise Willeit has won the elite women's race.



Time still to be confirmed but it's her fourth victory at the @CTCycleTour pic.twitter.com/agIkOqnMCj — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 10, 2019

#CTCycleTour2019 Women: 19 year old @TiffanyKeep is not just a star for the future of South African cycling, she's already one of the strongest women in the peloton. pic.twitter.com/Ou2S6SlRIU — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 10, 2019

The iconic 109-kilometre race has 35,000 participants and includes 2,000 international riders.