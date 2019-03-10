Popular Topics
Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes with 157 people onboard

It’s understood the Ethiopian airlines Boeing 737 was travelling from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Abba to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Ethiopian Airlines. Picture: @ethiopianair1/Twitter
Ethiopian Airlines. Picture: @ethiopianair1/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - An Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi has crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard.

Ethiopian prime minister confirmed the news a short while ago.

It’s understood the Ethiopian airlines Boeing 737 was travelling from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Abba to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

While it’s still unclear how many people have been killed in the crash, the Ethiopian government has already issued a statement conveying its condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.

The circumstances leading to disaster are still under investigation.

During a separate incident, Colombia authorities continue to comb the scene where a plane crashed in the province of Meta yesterday. All 14 passengers on board have been confirmed dead.

The country's civil defence says the flight was travelling between San Jose Del Guaviare to Villavicencio.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

