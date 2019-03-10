Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes with 157 people onboard

-
Numsa: Eskom tariff hikes will be disastrous for poor, working-class peopleBusiness
Panel finds ‘outright abuse of power’ by officials at State Security AgencyLocal
Call for Taxify to improve safety measures after driver’s murderLocal
CT high-speed chase results in arrests, drug bustLocal
More arrests likely in Benoni school assault - policeLocal
Thirty injured as turbulence hits Turkish Airlines flight to New YorkWorld
Ramaphosa misleading SA on nationalisation of banks, says FF+Politics
-
All systems go for IFP election manifesto launchPolitics
-
Solly Msimanga defends DA’s call for tougher immigration lawsPolitics
-
Maimane accuses ANC of not having plan to address issues facing SAPolitics
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweetPolitics
-
DA says it 'will win Gauteng' in 2019 electionPolitics
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
Poor South African savers ruined by bank collapseLocal
-
Adidas to pay equal bonuses for women’s World Cup winnersWorld
-
Bidvest team to assist Karoo National Park in search for missing lionBusiness
-
City Power system ‘stabilised’ following massive power outageBusiness
-
Transnet probes alleged misconduct of suspended executivesBusiness
-
Fishing industry warns of consequences if govt blunders rights allocationsBusiness
R. Kelly released from jailLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 9 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett ‘maintains his innocence’ after indictmentLifestyle
-
Louis Tomlinson opens up about his strained relationship with Zayn MalikLifestyle
-
Cele: ‘Police have 24 hours to arrest remaining suspects in Khwinana’s murder’Lifestyle
-
Iconic Barbie doll celebrates 60 years of evolutionLifestyle
-
R. Kelly’s accuser prepared to testify against him in courtLifestyle
-
Mel B gives ‘explosive’ interview about Stephen Belafonte divorceLifestyle
-
Sir Elton John set to release his first autobiographyLifestyle
-
Unbeaten South Africa, England reach quarters of Rugby SevensSport
-
Results for CT Cycle tour: Sam Gaze, Cherise Willeit 2019 winnersSport
-
Sterling hat-trick takes City four clear, Southampton stun fading SpursSport
-
Ready, steady… cycle! All systems go for 2019 CT Cycle TourSport
-
Bangladesh all out for 211 in first inningsSport
-
Southampton stun fading Spurs, Newcastle edge five-goal Everton thrillerSport
Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricksLocal
-
On The Couch: UWC's Lubelo Scott chats life in prison, Varsity Cup & moreSport
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'Local
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes with 157 people onboard
It’s understood the Ethiopian airlines Boeing 737 was travelling from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Abba to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.
JOHANNESBURG - An Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi has crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard.
Ethiopian prime minister confirmed the news a short while ago.
It’s understood the Ethiopian airlines Boeing 737 was travelling from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Abba to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.
While it’s still unclear how many people have been killed in the crash, the Ethiopian government has already issued a statement conveying its condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.
The circumstances leading to disaster are still under investigation.
During a separate incident, Colombia authorities continue to comb the scene where a plane crashed in the province of Meta yesterday. All 14 passengers on board have been confirmed dead.
The country's civil defence says the flight was travelling between San Jose Del Guaviare to Villavicencio.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
