Cyclist dies after collapsing during 2019 CT Cycle Tour

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Cycle Tour organisers have confirmed that one cyclist has died.

Cycle Tour director David Bellairs says the man passed away during the event after collapsing at Smitswinkel Bay near Cape Point.

“I can confirm that a cyclist collapsed on Smitswinkel Bay earlier on Sunday. The family has been informed. We’ve been asked not to release details of the cyclist by the family, and we’re respecting their wishes.”

Dubbed as one of the biggest sporting events on the South African calendar, over 26,000 cyclists participated.