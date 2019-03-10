CT high-speed chase results in arrests, drug bust

This comes after a law enforcement officer witnessed a person leaving a known drug den carrying a parcel, prompting a high-speed chase with police.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested for the illegal possession of drugs following a high-speed chase from Strandfontein to Lansdowne.

This comes after a law enforcement officer witnessed a person leaving a known drug den carrying a parcel, prompting a high-speed chase with police.

The City of Cape Town law enforcement's Wayne Dyason says officers managed to pounce on the suspects at the corner of Blomvlei Road and Jan Smuts Drive.

“The suspects then tried to flee the scene on foot but the officers managed to apprehend the suspects. The suspects and their vehicle were searched. A total of 499 mandrax tablets, an undetermined amount of crystal meth and R1,430 in cash was recovered.”

The suspects are being detained at Philippi police station.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)