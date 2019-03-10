-
City Power technicians on standby after power outages
City Power on Saturday said the system had stabilised since from power outages that affected several suburbs in Johannesburg on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power says its technicians are still on standby to respond to emergency cases following huge power outage in several areas around Johannesburg.
City Power on Saturday said the system had stabilised since from power outages that affected several suburbs in Johannesburg on Friday.
It says areas in Sandton, Randburg and Midrand that were left in the dark after power supply was cut have been restored.
The outages were as a result of an error in the maintenance procedure that affected 20 substations that feed electricity to 20 suburbs.
City Power’s Isaac Mangena says they are still on high alert.
“Our technicians and operators are on standby should there be any after effects at the Midrand and Allendale substations.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
