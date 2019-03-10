City Power employee dismissed over misconduct, gross negligence

MMC for infrastructure services Nico de Jager says the man was found guilty of misconduct and gross negligence, resulting in financial loss to the City of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - A City Power employee who was found to have colluded with a contractor responsible for the construction of a substation at Eldorado Park has been dismissed.

MMC for infrastructure services Nico de Jager said the man was found guilty of misconduct and gross negligence, which resulted in financial loss to the City of Johannesburg.

He was found to have granted payment of invoices for work not done at the station.

He is the second City Power employee to be implicated with the same engineering company. De Jager said the company received R88 million for the work it failed to complete.

“We then discovered the employees were not fulfilling their duties or overseeing the project, hence we followed the disciplinary procedures.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)