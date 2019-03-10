Cele applauds Crime Intelligence for decline in cash-in-transit heists

Trump to ask Congress for $8.6bn for border wall
Police Minister Bheki Cele says it’s unfortunate that most of the work of the unit is not documented as often as it should.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has applauded Crime Intelligence in reducing cash heists in South Africa.
Cele was speaking at the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House on Sunday morning during a media briefing on matters of security and stability.
Cele says it’s unfortunate that most of the work of the unit is not documented as often as it should.
Cele says the unit is also doing a great job in the fight against gangsterism in the Western Cape: “One thing that the Crime Intelligence has done is the reduction of cash heists.”
