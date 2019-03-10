Cele applauds Crime Intelligence for decline in cash-in-transit heists

Police Minister Bheki Cele says it’s unfortunate that most of the work of the unit is not documented as often as it should.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has applauded Crime Intelligence in reducing cash heists in South Africa.

Cele was speaking at the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House on Sunday morning during a media briefing on matters of security and stability.

Cele says the unit is also doing a great job in the fight against gangsterism in the Western Cape: “One thing that the Crime Intelligence has done is the reduction of cash heists.”