Go

Call for Taxify to improve safety measures after driver’s murder

This is after Taxify driver Robin Dreyden was stabbed to death in Langa while responding to a trip request in Durbanville last weekend.

Robin Dreyden. Picture: Faceboook.com.
Robin Dreyden. Picture: Faceboook.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Taxify drivers are calling on the e-hailing company to improve its safety measures.

This is after Taxify driver Robin Dreyden was stabbed to death in Langa while responding to a trip request in Durbanville last weekend.

Dreyden's funeral service was held on Saturday in Parow.

The death of the 37-year-old has angered many drivers working in Cape Town, as they feel the death could have been avoided if their grievances were adhered to.

Taxify driver Patrick Chakazapasi, who was at the funeral, said they had raised safety concerns on numerous occasions to the company.

“They don’t care about drivers. They only care about their money. We report these incidents and thy do nothing about it. The main issue is that they have to improve their security, for instance, having people register as riders and drivers as well.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

