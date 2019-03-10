Buthelezi says culture of corruption has created disrespect for rule of law
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi unveiled the 44-year-old organisation’s elections manifesto at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
CHATSWORTH – Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi says unlike the African National Congress (ANC), which has been exposed as being corrupt at the core, his party has an excellent track record in managing resources to maximize development and growth.
Buthelezi unveiled the 44-year-old organisation’s elections manifesto at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Buthelezi says the present culture of corruption has created disrespect for the rule of law.
#IFPManifesto President Mangosuthu Buthelezi has arrived to a stadium that erupted with cheers and jubilation as he made his way around the stadium greeting members and supporters. ZN pic.twitter.com/BSa82t3d0V— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2019
He said when his party administered the KwaZulu-Natal government, not a single member from the IFP was implicated in any scandals.
“Never once in 19 was a single allegation of corruption levelled against my administration in KwaZulu-Natal. The same honest leadership characterised the IFP after 1994.”
Buthelezi says instead of service delivery looting has become rampant.
“In front of our eyes, people at all levels of government are alleged to have been involved in the looting at VBS Bank.”
The leader of the fourth biggest opposition says South Africa needs to get back to integrity and values.
