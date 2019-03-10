Bangladesh all out for 211 in first innings

Five pupils arrested after assault at Benoni school
Tamim Iqbal top scored with 74 with Liton Das making 33.
WELLINGTON - Bangladesh were all out for 211 in their first innings at tea after being put into bat in the rain-affected second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday.
For New Zealand, Neil Wagner took four for 28 and Trent Boult finished with three for 38. The first two days of the match were washed out.
