Bangladesh all out for 211 in first innings

WELLINGTON - Bangladesh were all out for 211 in their first innings at tea after being put into bat in the rain-affected second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday.

Tamim Iqbal top scored with 74 with Liton Das making 33.

For New Zealand, Neil Wagner took four for 28 and Trent Boult finished with three for 38. The first two days of the match were washed out.