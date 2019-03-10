ANC outlines plan for border control, undocumented immigrants

Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele says the ANC is committed to ensuring that foreign nationals received support in getting legal documentation.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will deal decisively with illegal and undocumented immigrants in the country.

The party’s security cluster said this on Sunday in a briefing at Luthuli House on security and stability.

But it has stressed that it’s not xenophobic.

Speaking on border control issues, Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele said the ANC was committed to ensuring that foreign nationals received support in getting legal documentation.

But he urged South Africans not to hire illegal immigrants because it worsens the problem.

“We’re not xenophobic. We welcome everyone to come through the front door, and exit using the door and not a window. That’s what we stand for, as ANC.”