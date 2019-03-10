-
ANC outlines plan for border control, undocumented immigrants
Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele says the ANC is committed to ensuring that foreign nationals received support in getting legal documentation.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will deal decisively with illegal and undocumented immigrants in the country.
The party’s security cluster said this on Sunday in a briefing at Luthuli House on security and stability.
But it has stressed that it’s not xenophobic.
Speaking on border control issues, Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele said the ANC was committed to ensuring that foreign nationals received support in getting legal documentation.
But he urged South Africans not to hire illegal immigrants because it worsens the problem.
“We’re not xenophobic. We welcome everyone to come through the front door, and exit using the door and not a window. That’s what we stand for, as ANC.”
Timeline
-
Panel finds ‘outright abuse of power’ by officials at State Security Agency3 hours ago
-
Maimane accuses ANC of not having plan to address issues facing SAone day ago
-
Home Affairs Dept to review permanent residency status of foreign pastors5 days ago
-
Mbalula: There is no hostility between the SABC, ANC6 days ago
Popular in Politics
-
SSA probe report: Zuma used intel services to target Ramaphosaone hour ago
-
2019 elections: DA says will kick out ANC through coalition govt6 hours ago
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweetone day ago
-
Ramaphosa misleading SA on nationalisation of banks, says FF+7 hours ago
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'3 days ago
-
DA opens case against ANC after altercation involving Zille’s husband16 days ago
