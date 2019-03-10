2019 elections: DA says will kick out ANC through coalition govt
Mmusi Maimane says the days of the African National Congress being a dominant party will come to an end because the governing party's support is decreasing.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says a coalition government led by the DA is set to be the future of the country.
Maimane says the days of the African National Congress being a dominant party will come to an end because the governing party's support is decreasing.
The DA launched its 2019 Gauteng elections manifesto in Pretoria on Saturday.
#DAmanifestoGP Mmusi Maimane arrives with Solly Msimanga and Herman Mashaba to a raucous welcome. BD pic.twitter.com/dQeKK3E5MN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2019
Maimane says the latest polls show the ANC’s support has dropped below the 50% mark and now is the time to kick them out of government.
“They are asking us to pay for the sins of the ANC and I am here to tell you enough is enough!”
#DAManifestoGP leader Mmusi Maimane is here. pic.twitter.com/GWWL0wNjtB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2019
Maimane says a coalition government would ensure that it’s accountable to the electorate unlike the ANC.
“We want to pave the future, the future of South Africa.”
Maimane says the DA has proven its governance record in Johannesburg, Tshwane and the Western Cape.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
