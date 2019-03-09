Transnet probes alleged misconduct of suspended executives

In a statement, the company said those suspended includes human resources officer Nonkululeko Sishi, group chief operating officer Mlamuli Buthelezi and the chief executives of Transnet’s freight rain and national port authority.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet has yet to release the exact details for suspending four executive committee members with immediate effect.

In a statement, the company said those suspended includes human resources officer Nonkululeko Sishi, group chief operating officer Mlamuli Buthelezi and the chief executives of Transnet’s freight rain and national port authority.

Transnet said it was business in transition with the primary aim to restore confidence and deliver on its mandate. It further vowed to would improve corporate governance and establish leadership informed by principles of integrity and accountability.

The parastatal explained allegations of misconduct would be investigated after the four executive committee members were suspended.

Although the exact nature of the charges was not revealed, officials at the parastatal have been embroiled in testimony of state capture at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

In January, the chairperson of Transnet board, Popo Molefe, said parastatal was the first to be targeted by state capture.

A new board was appointed last May and has been trying to recoup money lost through maladministration. Molefe revealed some executives were professional thieves and went to work only to loot the company.

“We are increasingly beginning to understand the scale of theft and the abuse of public resources. The claws of that corruption have ran deep, those roots are so deep that we don’t know how soon we would get them out.”

Legal steps have been taken in hope of recovering the money stolen from the state-owned enterprise, which calculates up to R1.3 billion so far.

