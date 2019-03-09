Suspect arrested for murder of SA actor Sibusiso Khwinana

Police Minister Bheki Cele says police are on the lookout for two other accomplices who have been identified.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says one suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of South African actor Sibusiso Khwinana.

He was speaking at Khwinana’s funeral in Soshanguve.

The star of the South Africa hit film Matwetwe was murdered during a robbery last week.

His death sent shock waves across the country’s entertainment industry with fellow actors describing him as a rising star.