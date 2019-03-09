Solly Msimanga defends DA’s call for tougher immigration laws

Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga said Gauteng has an influx of more than 300,000 migrants a year.

PRETORIA - Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says calling for tougher immigration reforms does not mean the province wants to close its doors to immigrants.

The party wants immigration laws to be enforced by Home Affairs so that criminals are deported, and all migrants are documented.

#DAManifestoGP Maimane says the DA is the only party that can succeed to unite South Africans across racial lines. Says other parties both with F’s in their names- are divisive. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2019

He added undocumented immigrants end up putting a strain on Gauteng hospitals and schools.

“We don’t even know how many people are coming into Gauteng. Where the Democratic Alliance governs we recognise the importance in migration.”

Msimanga said that the party [Democratic Alliance] would lobby for the deployment of the Defence Force to guard the borders.

“We’ll ensure that the police arrest, detain and deploy those who enter our country illegally.”

Msimanga said controlled migration would help both South Africans and immigrants.