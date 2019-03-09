Popular Topics
SANDF engineers deployed for construction of Matatiele bridge

The department's spokesperson, Joy Peter, says they hope that the construction of a bridge will bring much needed relief to children and the elderly in the area.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: GCIS
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has deployed army engineers to assess the area earmarked for the construction of a bridge in Matatiele.

This comes after six children, between the ages of five and seven, were swept away trying to cross the Freistata River on their way home from school.

Four bodies have been recovered, with two still missing.

The department's spokesperson, Joy Peter, says they hope that the construction of a bridge will bring much needed relief to children and the elderly in the area.

“The army engineering team is on its way to Matatiele this weekend to asses the damage in order to start the construction of a bridge as soon as possible.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

