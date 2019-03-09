SANDF engineers deployed for construction of Matatiele bridge

-
3 killed, 2 hospitalised after car crashes into tree in KrugersdorpLocal
-
DA says it 'will win Gauteng' in 2019 electionPolitics
-
Police criticised over wrongful arrest in Senzo Meyiwa murder caseLocal
-
Israel hits Gaza in response to 'projectile' - armyWorld
-
Suspect arrested for murder of SA actor Sibusiso KhwinanaLocal
-
State capture inquiry: Opperman admits Eskom, Tegeta deal was ‘fishy’Local
Popular Topics
-
3 killed, 2 hospitalised after car crashes into tree in KrugersdorpLocal
-
DA says it 'will win Gauteng' in 2019 electionPolitics
-
Police criticised over wrongful arrest in Senzo Meyiwa murder caseLocal
-
Suspect arrested for murder of SA actor Sibusiso KhwinanaLocal
-
State capture inquiry: Opperman admits Eskom, Tegeta deal was ‘fishy’Local
-
Gauteng man a real life hero after rescuing child from Jukskei RiverLocal
Popular Topics
-
'Trust Us': IFP says not in the business of making empty promisesPolitics
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: War room never got close to financial machinations at EskomPolitics
-
Ramaphosa refuses to reveal son’s earnings from Bosasa contractPolitics
-
Saths Cooper ‘unaware’ of evidence showing Ramaphosa was a selloutPolitics
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Fishing industry warns of consequences if govt blunders rights allocationsBusiness
-
4 Transnet execs hit with precautionary suspensionBusiness
-
More evidence surfaces on Eskom’s unlawful pre-payment to TegetaBusiness
-
Sri Lanka raises $2.4bn as IMF extends bailoutBusiness
-
Newly established security association wants to shake up industryBusiness
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
Popular Topics
-
Powerball results: Friday, 8 March 2019Lifestyle
-
On Women's Day, Meghan hopes for feminist royal babyLifestyle
-
Ricky Gervais on a mission to defend free speechLifestyle
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
Learners warned against using performance-enhancing drugsLocal
-
Community-based HIV prevention strategy can reduce new infections - studyLifestyle
-
The mind distracted: technology's battle for our attentionWorld
-
Researchers dispel beer before wine hangover cure adage as mythLifestyle
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael JacksonLifestyle
-
Sala deal highlights problems of regulating player representativesSport
-
Top women's soccer players sue US Soccer for gender discriminationSport
-
Team Dimension Data duo aim to shake up CT Cycle TourSport
-
Notoane announces provisional under 23 squadSport
-
Uefa explain controversial Champions League VAR callsSport
-
2019 Cycle Tour organisers dispel cancellation rumoursSport
Popular Topics
-
Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricksLocal
-
On The Couch: UWC's Lubelo Scott chats life in prison, Varsity Cup & moreSport
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'Local
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
SANDF engineers deployed for construction of Matatiele bridge
The department's spokesperson, Joy Peter, says they hope that the construction of a bridge will bring much needed relief to children and the elderly in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has deployed army engineers to assess the area earmarked for the construction of a bridge in Matatiele.
This comes after six children, between the ages of five and seven, were swept away trying to cross the Freistata River on their way home from school.
Four bodies have been recovered, with two still missing.
The department's spokesperson, Joy Peter, says they hope that the construction of a bridge will bring much needed relief to children and the elderly in the area.
“The army engineering team is on its way to Matatiele this weekend to asses the damage in order to start the construction of a bridge as soon as possible.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Gauteng man a real life hero after rescuing child from Jukskei River2 hours ago
-
Powerball results: Friday, 8 March 20196 hours ago
-
Eureka: Development of 'whites only' town in limbo5 hours ago
-
Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricksone day ago
-
Suspect arrested for murder of SA actor Sibusiso Khwinanaone hour ago
-
Another teen arrested for Thoriso Themane’s murder2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.