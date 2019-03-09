Royal House of Mandela backs proposal to rename CTIA after Madikizela-Mandela

The family says the late ‘Mother of the Nation’ was a struggle stalwart and worthy of any recognition.

CAPE TOWN - The Royal House of Mandela says it welcomes the African National Congress’ (ANC) proposal to rename the Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The House reiterated that the Port Elizabeth International Airport be named after late former President Nelson Mandela since the metro is named after him.

The family has urged the Port Elizabeth community and the larger Nelson Mandela Metro to support the decision to honour the legacy of Madiba.

Four of South African airports are undergoing a name change. However, the renaming of the Cape Town International Airport remains a heated debate.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) proposed that the airport be renamed Krotoa after a Khoi leader and interpreter to the Dutch.

Chairperson of Icosa in the Western Cape Dawid Kamfer said they wanted the airport to be called Krotoa because they were tired of the Mandela family receiving all the accolades.

