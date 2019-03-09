Ramaphosa releases SSA review panel report

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the publication of the report by the panel which was appointed in June 2018 to assess the structure of the agency.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has released a classified report compiled by the high-level review panel on the State Security Agency.

Some of the key findings from the panel include political interference and factionalism in the intelligence service.

The panel proposed that the State Security Agency should, among others, be separated into two services; one focusing on domestic and the other on foreign issues.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “The panel has concluded its work and has submitted a number of recommendations to the president, which includes the reestablishment of a national security counsellor. Most importantly, the initiation of investigation and consequence management into what could have gone wrong in the State Security Agency.”