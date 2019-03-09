R10,000 bail for 4 nabbed over graffiti on Metrorail train

CAPE TOWN - The four men arrested while spraying graffiti on three Metrorail train carriages have been released on R10,000 each.

The suspects were nabbed in Strand earlier this week.

They targeted the train set that was stabled in the area overnight when a security official caught them spray painting carriages.

The estimated damage and cost of restoration has been calculated at close to R500,000.

Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “This is significant as it’s the first case to be registered under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for malicious damage to property. The four suspects are aged between 24 and 36. One suspect hails for Zürich, Switzerland.”

Scott said the rail operator would continue to adopt a zero tolerance approach to the defacing of state assets.

“These arrests may seem trivial but for graffiti artists it would have serious ramifications as it’s no longer a minor matter.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)