R. Kelly’s accuser prepared to testify against him in court

LONDON - A woman who alleges R. Kelly sexually abused her when she was just 13 years old has agreed to testify against the singer.

The Ignition hitmaker is facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after four women accused him of sexually abusing them, three of whom claim they were underage at the time of the alleged incidents.

And according to The Blast, a new accuser has now come forward to claim she was victimised by the singer when she was a teenager, 20 years ago, and is willing to testify against him in court.

Gloria Allred revealed on Friday that she will be representing the unnamed woman - whose identity is being kept secret - and said the woman had already been interviewed by law enforcement.

The Blast reports Allred confirmed the woman is willing to “testify under oath” about the allegations of sexual abuse, and says she came forward with her claims after “listening to R. Kelly’s denials about what he did to underage girls like me was very hurtful.”

Allred added that the woman is making it clear that “he was the adult and I was the child. He had no right to take advantage of me when I was only a 13-year-old child.”

The woman’s allegations come after Kelly denied all charges against him during an interview earlier this week, before he became emotional and claimed his critics are “trying to kill” him.

He said: “Quit playing, I didn’t do this stuff.

“This is not me. I’m fighting for my f*g life! Y’all killing me with this s--t! I’ve given you 30 years of my f----g career! 30 years of my career! Y’all trying to kill me! You’re killing me man!

“This is not about music! I’m trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can’t do it! Y’all just don’t want to believe the truth. Y’all don’t want to believe it. This is not true! It doesn’t even make sense! Why would I hold all these women! Their mothers and fathers told me, ‘We’re going to destroy your career.’“