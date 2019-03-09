Popular Topics
Police criticised over wrongful arrest in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Zamokuhle Mbatha is suing the state after he was falsely handcuffed for Meyiwa’s killing.

Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead on 26 October 2014. Picture: Official Senzo Meyiwa Facebook page.
Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead on 26 October 2014. Picture: Official Senzo Meyiwa Facebook page.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The wrongful apprehension of a man in connection with the Senzo Meyiwa murder case has raise questions about the process undertaken by police before making an arrest.

Zamokuhle Mbatha is suing the State after he was falsely handcuffed for Meyiwa’s killing.

Mbatha is taking the State to court for defamation, unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.

He was nabbed in 2014, just three days after the soccer star was shot dead in Vosloorus.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) later dropped the case, citing insufficient evidence to make a successful prosecution.

Criminal law expert William Booth says this case shows that authorities are not following the correct procedures before making arrests.

“Police can’t just go and search somebody’s house if there’s no reason. You can’t just go and arrest somebody. That has got to stop. In my experience it happens a great deal and I keep saying in court why don’t you just check your investigation and the make an arrest.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

