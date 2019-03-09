Popular Topics
National Taxi Alliance, Soweto groups meet after deadly violence

The conflict between the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association and the Witwatersrand Group has led to violence that claimed the lives of at least three people.

A Quantum minibus taxi. Picture: Supplied.
A Quantum minibus taxi. Picture: Supplied.
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Taxi Alliance says it’s not satisfied with the representations made by the two Soweto taxi associations fighting over routes in the region.

Taxi violence rocks Orlando West, taxi protest hits Dobsonville

The conflict between the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association and the Witwatersrand Group has led to violence that claimed the lives of at least three people.

Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi had tasked both associations with making representations to explain why the routes should not be closed.

The alliance said it would have more extensive talks with the groups to find a resolution to the protracted unrest.

Spokesperson Theo Malele said: “We have a form of reprieve which gives us an opportunity to engage more robustly over the weekend, so that we can make a meaningful presentation to the MEC.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

