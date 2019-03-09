Murdered Cape Town Taxify driver laid to rest
Robin Dreyden was stabbed to death in Langa while responding to a trip request in Durbanville last weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The funeral of a Cape Town Taxify driver who was murdered is taking place on Saturday afternoon.
Robin Dreyden was stabbed to death in Langa while responding to a trip request in Durbanville last weekend.
Taxify has confirmed that Dreyden was a driver on their platform and that he was operational last Saturday.
The company changed its name from Taxify to Bolt on Thursday.
The 37-year-old driver is being laid to rest in Parow.
The death of Dreyden has angered many other drivers working in Cape Town.
They are calling on the company to improve and increase safety measures for drivers.
A group of Taxify drivers are at the funeral. Taxify driver Patrick Chakazapasi says they have raised safety concerns with the company, adding they are not being addressed.
“If we report some of these incidents they [Taxify] don’t do anything about it. They should improve their security measures in terms of drivers who are registering, so they can be able to trace a requested driver.”
Another driver Simba Ndlovu says Taxify is not doing enough to protect its employees.
Ndlovu says he was also hijacked by passengers that he had picked up on the Taxify app in 2018.
“It’s so easy for them [passengers] to trap us. We’ve raised these concerns. It’s the same case with the guy being buried today, if they’d listen to us they could have avoided this.”
Meanwhile, Taxify says it’s constantly looking for ways to improve driver and rider safety and will assist police where it can in their investigation.
