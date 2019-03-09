Malaysian jailed for more than 10 years for insulting Islam
Issues related to race, religion and language are very sensitive topics in multiracial Malaysia.
KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian citizen was given more than 10 years in jail for insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad on social media, police said on Saturday, one of the country’s harshest such sentences in recent years.
Issues related to race, religion and language are very sensitive topics in multiracial Malaysia. Critics say Malaysia’s traditionally tolerant brand of Islam is being eroded by increasingly influential Muslim hardliners.
The person found guilty, known only as Facebook user “Ayea Yea”, was jailed for 10 years and 10 months after pleading guilty to ten charges of anti-religious activity and the misuse of communications networks, said national police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun.
In a statement, Mohamad did not specify the number of charges for each offence but said they would be served consecutively.
Under Malaysian law, those found guilty of anti-religious activity can be punished with a jail term of two to five years.
The misuse of communication networks carries a maximum one year in jail or a fine of up to 50,000 ringgit ($12,200), or both.
Three other social media users have also been charged with insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammed, as well as causing racial disharmony.
One who pled guilty will be sentenced next week, while the other two will be held without bail.
“The police advise the public not to misuse social media or communication networks by uploading or sharing any form of provocation that can touch racial and religious sensitivities,” Mohamad said.
In 1969, deadly riots erupted between members of the majority Malay community and ethnic Chinese, which still haunt the country.
Popular in World
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet
-
Adidas to pay equal bonuses for women’s World Cup winners
-
'Forbes' magazine’s 10 richest people in the world
-
Israel hits Gaza in response to 'projectile' - army
-
UK won't accept Brexit deal that puts union at risk - PM's party chairman
-
US says Zimbabwe failed to make needed political, economic changes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.