Maimane accuses ANC of not having plan to address issues facing SA
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says when his party comes into power it will unite South Africans across racial and economic lines.
PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the African National Congress (ANC) has no plan to address the issues facing the country because they’re busy with their own internal battles.
Maimane says when his party comes into power it will unite South Africans across racial and economic lines.
Maimane was addressing supporters at Saulsville Arena at the Gauteng manifesto launch.
#DAManifestoGP some of the issues the DA says it will undertake and fight. BD pic.twitter.com/MtlwYnJAq1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2019
Maimane says in the past 25 years of democracy the ANC has shown it has no plan to take the country forward.
“We must make sure that those who want to take us backwards do not succeed. If the DA does not succeed, South Africa will not succeed. Amandla!”
Maimane says his party is ready to govern the biggest province in the country and it will.
“They must sort out their nonsense, and once they do they must be outside of government.”
Maimane says the change will only come to this country when the DA takes over the government after 8 May.
It's time for a DA-led Gauteng. A government that will work to build #OneSAforAll!#DAManifestoGP | #MsimangaForPremier pic.twitter.com/D7CA6UeJXm— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 9, 2019
More in Politics
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet
-
DA says it 'will win Gauteng' in 2019 election
-
'Trust Us': IFP says not in the business of making empty promises
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be president
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A session
-
Ramaphosa: War room never got close to financial machinations at Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.