Maimane accuses ANC of not having plan to address issues facing SA

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says when his party comes into power it will unite South Africans across racial and economic lines.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane addresses supporters at Saulsville Arena at the Gauteng manifesto launch. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane addresses supporters at Saulsville Arena at the Gauteng manifesto launch. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
59 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the African National Congress (ANC) has no plan to address the issues facing the country because they’re busy with their own internal battles.

Maimane says when his party comes into power it will unite South Africans across racial and economic lines.

Maimane was addressing supporters at Saulsville Arena at the Gauteng manifesto launch.

Maimane says in the past 25 years of democracy the ANC has shown it has no plan to take the country forward.

“We must make sure that those who want to take us backwards do not succeed. If the DA does not succeed, South Africa will not succeed. Amandla!”

Maimane says his party is ready to govern the biggest province in the country and it will.

“They must sort out their nonsense, and once they do they must be outside of government.”

Maimane says the change will only come to this country when the DA takes over the government after 8 May.

