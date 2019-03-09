Lesufi to visit Ekurhuleni school after pupils attack one of their own

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will be visiting a school in Ekurhuleni on Monday, 11 March, after a group of pupils attacked one of their schoolmates.

The MEC shared a video on Twitter showing a large group of girls kicking, slapping and dragging one of the girls through the streets.

The pupils involved are believed to be from Crystal Park High School in Benoni.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona says the department will not hesitate to act.

“When it comes to incidents like these we do not hesitate to take necessary actions because these are the things that we don’t want to see in our environment.”