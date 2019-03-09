Gauteng police recover 11 petrol bombs at taxi rank near Carletonville

Three houses were petrol-bombed during a protest in Thembelihle and Phomolong on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have recovered 11 petrol bombs at a taxi rank in Blybank near Carletonville, Gauteng.

Police said since November 2018, a total of 23 houses were petrol bombed in the area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters says criminals will not be allowed to undermine the law by hiding behind the ongoing strikes in the community.

“Management of police in Gauteng has commended the crime prevention efforts by the team working in the West Rand after police on Friday morning, 08 March 2019, uncovered 11 abandoned petrol bombs at a taxi rank in Blybank near Carletonville.”