Gauteng man a real life hero after rescuing child from Jukskei River
It’s not clear how the child became stuck or whether any guardians were present during the incident.
CAPE TOWN – A Gauteng man is being hailed a hero after he risked his life to rescue a child from the Jukskei River.
In a video clip shared by Yusuf Abramjee on Saturday morning, the child is seen atop a pole that stretches across the river. The man slowly makes his way toward the child and later carried him to safety as onlookers cheered.
This man needs a medal for bravery: he rescued a child in Alexandra JHB (Jukskei River). WATCH pic.twitter.com/kxSebpZoj9— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 9, 2019
This is another lever of bravery on steroids. He deserves a medal. He didn't look the other way, he saved a soul. 🎖️🏅🥉🥇— Kopano Molefe (@Kops2000) March 9, 2019
I’m hundred percent sure that the hero doesn’t own a smartphone.— Thamsanqa (@The_Garthian) March 9, 2019
Nobody helps these days they take videos.
Parts of Gauteng, including Johannesburg, have experienced severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours. In December 2016, Everlate Chauke's body was found after she was swept away during flash floods in the Alexandra informal settlement, which is a few metres away from the river. While residents were warned of the dangers of living on the banks of the river, many have nowhere to go.
Comments
