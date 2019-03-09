Popular Topics
Gauteng man a real life hero after rescuing child from Jukskei River

It’s not clear how the child became stuck or whether any guardians were present during the incident.

A screengrab shows the man who carried the child to safety on the Jukskei River.
A screengrab shows the man who carried the child to safety on the Jukskei River.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – A Gauteng man is being hailed a hero after he risked his life to rescue a child from the Jukskei River.

In a video clip shared by Yusuf Abramjee on Saturday morning, the child is seen atop a pole that stretches across the river. The man slowly makes his way toward the child and later carried him to safety as onlookers cheered.

It’s not clear how the child became stuck or whether any guardians were present during the incident.

Parts of Gauteng, including Johannesburg, have experienced severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours. In December 2016, Everlate Chauke's body was found after she was swept away during flash floods in the Alexandra informal settlement, which is a few metres away from the river. While residents were warned of the dangers of living on the banks of the river, many have nowhere to go.

Popular in Local

